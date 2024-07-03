UAE: Is your child being bullied at school? Signs, how to report; all you need to know

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 6:31 PM

Is your child being bullied in school? If so, the UAE has several measures in place for students and guardians to take action.

Authorities in the country have outlined guidelines for parents and schools to take action if they encounter such cases.

Here is everything you need to know:

What classifies as bullying?

According to The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the use of deliberate force with the intention to hurt someone, over a period of time, where this person is unable to defend him/herself, is classified as bullying.

This can come in several different forms such as:

Verbal: Cursing, harsh criticism, name calling, spreading rumours, phone calls and anonymous emails

Physical: Beating, kicking, throwing stuff, taking others’ belongings and hiding it

Suggestive: Threatening, rude gestures, intentional neglect or alienation, and threats by staring

Social: Allying against someone, persuading others to alienate someone

Signs of bullying

If you suspect that your child is being bullied, here are some signs you can look out for:

Physical signs

Unjustified bruises, scratches or cuts, torn clothes or damaged belongings.

Lack of desire or fear of going to school, fear of riding a school bus, asking to be dropped off to school by adults, low level of scholastic performance, returning from school in extreme hunger (because money could be taken away), complaining of losing his/ her belongings, asking for an more lunch money (to give the bully).

Changes in social behaviour

Getting closer to a few friends and not wanting to go out, not meeting with his/her friends as often as usual.

Emotional indicators

Signs of pain, unhappiness, loneliness, depression, desire to cry, stuttering, suicidal ideation.

Disturbing behaviours:

Nervousness and bad moods, not eating, eating too much, inability to sleep, nightmares, crying during sleep, wetting the bed, unwillingness to talk about what is happening.

Health indicators: