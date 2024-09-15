UAE: Incorrect birth certificate details? How to apply for a revised document

Trained staff always accompanies the young passengers and guides them through immigration, baggage claims and customs
Your birth certificate is an important document that establishes your identity and is essential for various legal purposes and official processes.
Sometimes, though, there may be instances where you might need to update or correct the information on your birth certificate—whether due to errors in the original certificate, changes in personal details, or other reasons that require revision.
In the UAE, the Emirates Health Services (EHS) and Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) can help you with this, offering a service that allows you to request necessary changes and obtain a revised certificate that accurately represents your details.
If you're a parent and need to update your child's birth certificate, you can also do so through EHS and MoHAP. By making sure that the birth certificate of your child is correct, it helps prevent future complications and ensures smooth dealings with different institutions.
To help you navigate this process, here's a step-by-step guide on how to update or correct your or your child's birth certificate:
This service is available for UAE citizens and expats.
If you wish to update details on your birth certificate or request a revised document, here are the requirements you’ll need to present:
Start by bringing your original passport and Emirates ID, along with copies of these documents. If you're changing your name due to marriage and your marriage happened outside the UAE, you’ll also need to provide your original marriage certificate, and it must be attested.
Don't forget to bring your original birth certificate. If you've lost it, a police statement will be acceptable. Additionally, if you’re requesting a name change, you’ll need letters from both the Consulate and the relevant court.
If you're a UAE citizen looking to change the name of your newborn already listed in the family book, you'll need to provide a "No Objection" letter from the General Department of Nationality addressed to the Preventive Medicine Department.
On the other hand, if you're an expat wanting to change your newborn's name, you'll need a "No Objection" letter from the consulate of your baby’s home country, confirming the name change. Additionally, you'll need the original certificate from the Preventive Medicine Department. Be sure to submit your request at the same preventive medical centre where the original birth certificate was issued.
You can request to modify or request for a new birth certificate for you or your child through the MoHAP website (moh.gov.ae)
You can also do it through the MoHAP app by following these simple steps:
The Qaid number is a unique 10-digit number issued by the UAE to manage the birth registration process and issue birth certificates. This number is assigned to a child once the medical facility where the child was born informs the government of the child's birth.
In addition to using the MoHAP website and app, you can also make changes to your or your child's birth certificate by visiting public health centres and government hospitals operated by the EHS, where they will help you with the process. Make sure that you have all the required documents with you to ensure a smooth process.
If you're a UAE national, you will need to pay Dh50. However, expats will need to pay Dh65 for a certificate in Arabic. If you also require an English version, you will be charged an additional Dh65.
