UAE: How to visit Sharjah Aquarium; buy tickets online, prices, all you need to know

Everybody knows of the popular and massive aquarium in Dubai Mall, but if you're looking for a quieter place to watch marine life – consider Sharjah Aquarium.
This aquarium has close to 100 species that visitors can come and observe. These marine species are native to the waters of this region.
The stunning aquarium has 20 different tanks that feature different kinds of aquatic environments – giving you, and your children an opportunity to learn extensively about marine life. You can also get a close view of these animals by going through a walkway under the aquarium.
Here is everything you need to know about visiting the aquarium:
How to buy tickets online
It is extremely easy to grab tickets online before you go to the aquarium.
Just head to the official website of Sharjah Museums (www.sharjahmuseums.ae) and click on 'Buy Tickets'. You will then be redirected to the another website where you can select the option of the aquarium and buy tickets by adding them to the cart.
There are several types of tickets available. Buying a ticket to the aquarium grants you free access to the Sharjah Maritime Museum as well. Facilities for seniors are free of cost.
Adults (Aged 13+): Dh25
Children (Aged from 2-12): Dh15
Group of adults (Aged 13+) (6 or more): Dh15
Group of children (Aged 2-12) (6 or more): Dh10
Infant (Aged 0-1): Free
Seniors (Aged 60+): Free
People with disabilities: Free
Getting there is fairly easy. Located less than 10km away from Sahara Centre, you can drive there in just 20 mins from the popular mall.
Or, you could take a ferry to the nearby Sharjah Aquarium Marine Transport Station from Ghubaiba Port in Dubai.
