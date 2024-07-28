E-Paper

UAE: How to share your du, e&, Virgin Mobile data, credits

Here is everything you need to know about the telecom operators' balance transfer service

by

Elizabeth Gonzales
Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Online mobile recharge is growing increasingly popular due to its convenience and other aspects such as instant service and 24-hour availability. For UAE residents, this trend extends to an even more practical feature: the ability to effortlessly share data and credit with friends and family.

Telecom operators in the country provides residents a streamlined and straightforward process to transfer local balance or share data.


Here is everything you need to know about the telecom operators' balance transfer service:

du balance transfer

If you're using a du postpaid or prepaid SIM card, you can transfer balance to anyone who is also a du user by taking the following steps:

  • Dial *121* on your phone.
  • Add the recipient's mobile number, then put *
  • Enter the amount you wish to send, then tap #.

For example, if you want to send Dh50 to mobile number 050 123 4567, you need to send this command: *121*0501234567*50#

Likewise, you can also transfer credit by doing the following:

  • Dial *121#.
  • Enter the mobile number you wish to send credit to, then put *
  • Enter the amount, then tap #.

If you wish to transfer Dh20 to mobile number 050 123 4567, you need to send this command: *121#0512345678*20#. You will then receive a text message from du to confirm the transfer.

Sending balance from your du SIM card to family and friends who are using e& SIM card is also possible. Simply do the following:

  • Dial *121* on your mobile phone
  • Add the e& number you wish to transfer balance to.
  • Specify the amount you wish to transfer, then put a #. If you wish to send Dh50 to a friend whose number is 0501234567, you’ll dial *121*0501234567*50#.
  • Tap the call button to initiate the transfer.

du data sharing

du offers a 'Family Circle' exclusive data sharing bundle that allows you to share data. If you have a Data Sharing Bundle active on your Family Circle, you can share the data allowance to the members of the same plan.

e& credit transfer

Transferring credit from your e& account to another phone number is quick and easy. Simply:

  • Type *100* on your phone.
  • Type the mobile number you wish to sent credit to.
  • Specify the amount you wish to send, then press #.

For example, if you want to transfer Dh10 to mobile number 050 123 4567, you need to send this command: *100*0501234567*13#.

Similarly, you can also share credit through e& UAE app.

  • Go to e& app.
  • Tap 'Home'.
  • Choose 'More/Edit'
  • Tap either 'Transfer now' or 'Transfer later'
  • Scroll down and choose 'Send Credit'
  • Type in the number you wish to send balance to.
  • Type in the amount you wish to send or choose the amount options shown at the page, starting from Dh5 to Dh200.
  • Tap 'Continue'.
  • Hit 'Send'.

e& data sharing

You can share data by sending the following command:

  • Dial#100*recipient's phone number*data in MB#.

For example, if you wish to send 1GB data, here's what you need to do: Dial #100*0501234567*1000#.

Likewise, you can also share mobile data through the e& app by taking the following steps:

  • Tap 'Home'
  • Tap 'More/Edit'
  • Choose 'Send data'
  • Choose how much MB you wish to send
  • Type in the number of your friend or family who you wish to send data to.
  • Type in how much data you wish to send or choose the data options shown at the page, starting from 100MB to 1GB.
  • Tap 'Continue'
  • Hit 'Send'.

You will be charged accordingly, so make sure that your e& account has sufficient balance.

Virgin Mobile balance transfer

You can share credit with anyone in your contact list as long as they have an active Virgin Mobile number. Here's how you can share credit through the app:

  • Log in to Virgin Mobile app.
  • Tap the 'Payments' icon at the bottom left of your screen.
  • Choose 'Make a Balance Transfer'.
  • Choose the amount you wish to send.
  • Enter the amount you want to send.
  • Enter your password to confirm the balance transfer.

Virgin Mobile data sharing

You can share data with anyone in your contact list that is a Virgin Mobile user. Here's how you can share data through the app:

  • Tap 'Share data' on the sidebar.
  • Choose how much data you’d like to share. Take note that you can share up to 10GB, across a total of 10 transactions in a month.
  • Choose the contact you’d like to share data to. You can also share data to a Virgin Mobile number who has an active plan of Dh79 or above.
  • Hit the 'Share GB'. You and your contact will then be notified as soon as the data arrives in their plan.

Elizabeth Gonzales


