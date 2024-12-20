UAE: How to request for a cremation permit in Sharjah

Photo used for illustrative purposes

When a loved one passes away, expat families in the UAE are often faced with a challenging decision — whether to return the body to their home country or bury the deceased or have them cremated in the UAE. For many residents, the decision is straightforward: they prefer to have their loved ones laid to rest in the Emirates.

In the UAE, there are well-defined processes in place for obtaining the required documentation following a death. Additionally, various services are available to assist families in arranging funeral and burial options. One such option in Sharjah is the cremation process, which requires a permit and adherence to local regulations.

Whether you're dealing with the loss of a loved one or assisting someone in securing a permit, this guide provides an overview of the steps involved in requesting a cremation permit in Sharjah, from submitting the necessary details of the deceased to receiving approval. It also outlines the post-cremation steps, including the associated cremation and municipality fees, ensuring that families are well-prepared to manage the process during an incredibly difficult time.

Here’s your guide to navigating the cremation process in Sharjah:

Requirements

Before applying for a permit, you must gather the following documents and information:

Certificate from Sharjah Police

Death certificate from the consulate/embassy concerned

Hospital letter where the body is located (if any)

Copy of death certificate

Copy of cancellation of residence

Copy of the deceased's Passport.

How to apply

To begin the process of applying for a cremation permit in Sharjah, follow these steps:

Go to Sharjah Municipality website (portal.shjmun.gov.ae)

Click 'Smart Services'

Select 'Cremation Permit' from the options

Click 'Enter the Service'

You will then be directed to a page where you’ll need to provide the necessary details of the deceased, such as their name, nationality, and the preferred date for cremation.

Upload the requirements

After completing the necessary details, click "Submit" to send your application.

Once your request is approved and a cremation schedule is assigned, you will receive a notification via email or message confirming the approval, along with further instructions on the next steps to follow.