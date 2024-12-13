UAE: How to register a baby born outside the Emirates

Having a child is considered a blessing in many cultures, and families often get together to take care of the new mother and to welcome the newborn baby.

However, sometimes, expecting mothers travel to their families who are located abroad to receive care and give birth in an environment that is more comfortable to them.

Regardless of where a mother gives birth, if she is to bring her child back to the UAE, there are certain steps that she should take to register her child's birth. Registering the birth of their child ensures that they get access to their rights around the world.

There are different processes for citizens and expats, which have been listed below:

UAE citizens

Once the baby is born, parents must ensure that they have a birth certificate from the country where the birth took place.Then, within 30 days of the baby's birth, the parents should take the baby to the nearest UAE embassy and register the baby's birth.

The embassy will arrange a return document for the baby, who can be added to the family book on returning to the country.

Expats residing in UAE If UAE residents give birth to their baby outside the country – in their home country or a foreign country – they must get a birth certificate for the child first. Then, once they get a passport issued for the baby, they can apply for a visa to bring the baby to the Emirates. To read more about the requirements to apply for a birth certificate in the UAE, click here.