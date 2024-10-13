UAE: How to pay traffic fines in Ajman

Traffic fines in the UAE can vary quite a bit. Whether it's a speeding violation, a forgotten seatbelt, or accidentally parking in a restricted zone, some traffic fines in the country are minor, but others can have a serious impact on your driving record.

The seriousness of these fines highlights the importance of adhering to traffic laws, as they not only promote road safety but also ensure a smooth driving experience for everyone.

However, if you ever find yourself needing to pay a fine, it can feel overwhelming at first. Fortunately, in Ajman, the process is actually quite simple and hassle-free.Whether you're a resident or a visitor, understanding how to efficiently settle your fines can save you time and stress.

To make things easier, it's always a good idea to check your traffic fines regularly, especially after any driving incidents or if you've heard about possible violations. Keeping an eye on them lets you take care of any fines quickly.

Here's a guide on how to pay your traffic fines in Ajman:

Ajman police website

To pay your traffic fines in Ajman online, visit the Ajman Police website. Here’s how you can do it:

Visit the Ajman Police website (www.ajmanpolice.gov.ae)

Click 'E-Services'

Click ‘Traffic Services’

Select ‘Pay Fines’

Scroll down and click on the ‘Start Service’ button

You will be then directed to a page where you will be asked to log in

Log in using your UAE Pass to access the website and pay your fines

Fill in your required information such as your driving licence details

AjmanOne app

You can also pay your traffic fines through the AjmanOne app. Just follow these simple steps:

Install the app on your phone

Log in to the app using your UAE Pass

In the dashboard, tap 'Ajman Police'

Tap 'Police Fine Payments’

Fill in your information such as your plate number, licence number, and traffic code

Tap 'View Fines'

After that, you'll be taken to a payment page where you can pick your preferred payment method. Once your payment goes through, you’ll get a confirmation from both the app and your bank. After it’s cleared, just check the app, and it’ll show that you have no more fines.

MOI website

You can also pay your traffic fines in Ajman by visiting the Ministry of Interior (MOI) website. Just follow these simple steps:

Go to MOI website (moi.gov.ae)

Tap 'E-Services'

Tap 'Traffic & Licensing'

Go to 'Payment of Traffic Fines'

Tap 'Start Service'

Sign in with your UAE Pass

You will then be directed to 'Traffic Fines Payment' page

Fill in the required information such as your Traffic profile number, plate number, licence number, and Emirates ID

You will be taken to a payment page where you can pick your preferred payment method. Once your payment is cleared, you will receive a confirmation from MOI and your bank. MOI app You can also pay your traffic fines in Ajman via the MOI app. Simply do the following: Log in to the app using your UAE Pass

Tap 'Traffic Fines Payment' Input your information such as your traffic control number, licence number, plate number, and Emirates ID Tap 'View fines'

You will be taken to a payment page where you can pick your preferred payment method. Once your payment is cleared, you will receive a confirmation from MOI and your bank. Emirates vehicle gate website Register or log in to the website using your UAE Pass or your email Click 'Pay Traffic Fines' Fill in your vehicle plate number, traffic code number, or driving licence number

Submit your details

You will then be directed to a page where you can see your outstanding fines

