UAE: How to keep pets safe while you're on vacation, business trip

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Most expats living in the UAE find themselves travelling frequently, whether for business, personal matters, or a mix of both. However, managing frequent travel can become particularly challenging when pets are involved.

Many residents face difficulties navigating the complexities of pet travel, often struggling with obtaining the necessary documents or making arrangements for their pets. In some cases, some residents may have all the necessary travel documents but they're only going for short vacations or business trips, so they leave their pets behind and believe that it is the best option for their wellbeing.

If you want to make sure your pets are well cared for while you're on vacation or business trip, here are some practical steps you can take to keep them safe and comfortable while you're away:

Pet hotel services

When you're travelling, leaving your pets in a pet hotel can be a great option. You will have peace of mind knowing that your companion animal is in good hands, left in a place with complete facilities and cared for by professionals who understand their needs. Some pet hotels give specialised programs, regular feeding schedules, playtime, and even grooming services, making it seem like your pets are also getting a mini-vacation of their own while you're away.

Check online and you'll find pet hotels near your area. You can then choose which pet hotel suits your budget and your pet's needs.

Join online communities

While it's easy to search for pet hotels online, joining online communities before going on your trip can improve your search and decision-making process.

For example, you can find Facebook groups dedicated to pet care within your area. If you live in Dubai, you can join the Facebook group 'Free Pet Sitting and Temporary Fostering Dubai UAE group'. The Dubai group has 1,700 members while 'Free Pet Sitting and Temporary Fostering Abu Dhabi UAE group' has 2,800 members.

Meanwhile, if you have a dog, you can check out the Facebook group 'Dog Lovers In UAE' which has 27, 700 members.

Through these groups, you can connect with community members who can give you recommendations for trusted pet sitters and boarding facilities. The members of these communities also share tips on how to prepare your home for your pet's safety, advice on what to look for in pet care services, and even warnings about services to avoid.

Ask a friend