UAE: How to get medical fitness certificate for residence visa renewal

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:46 AM

Getting a medical fitness certificate is mandatory for residents in the UAE to renew as well as obtain a residency permit in the country.

The certificate ensures that residents in the country are free of any communicable and infectious diseases. This service has been streamlined through the Emirates Health Services to ensure simplicity and ease for applicants.

From eligibility to the breakdown of the process, here is a guide to attaining your medical fitness certificate in the UAE.

Eligibility

To attain a medical certificate, applicants are required to meet certain condition. These are:

Applicants must be 18 years or older.

For residents renewing their visa, an Emirates ID is required

For companies with more than 10 workers, a delegate card needs to be submitted

What does screening include?

The medical fitness test involves screening of certain infectious diseases. These are:

HIV and AIDS screening

Pulmonary tuberculosis

Leprosy

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

For residents working in particular professions, a Hepatitis B vaccine is mandatory. The jab is administered at an additional fee for the following individuals: