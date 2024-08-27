UAE: How to file a complaint against public medical centres, hospitals; process explained

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 5:35 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 5:50 PM

The UAE has set in place many consumer protection laws to ensure safety for its residents, as well as visitors. These apply to public medical facilities in the country too.

Several government entities have procedures for patients or their relatives to file a complaint against the facility or concerned professionals. These complaints can also be filed in cases where the patient may have passed away due to malpractice by medical professionals.

Some emirates have their own separate portals, whereas others can be reached through government platforms. Customers can do the entire process online, eliminating any physical duress. These authorities also keep the customers informed throughout the process via SMS and email notifications.

In case patients or their relatives are not satisfied with the decision, it can always be taken to a higher authority to reassess.

From process to the documents required, here is how individuals can file a complaint against a public health facility in the UAE.

EHS

The Emirates Health Services is a centralised health platform for public centres across the UAE. Here is how patients or their families and relatives can register a complaint with the healthcare provider.

Firstly, applicants have to register on EHS's website and go to the 'submit medical complaint' section

Users must then fill in the complaint form with all the required details and submit it

The facility at which the complainant was treated will be contacted

The complainant will be contacted to supply any other medical reports related to the complaint

A hearing will take place where the defendant will be summoned

Once the committee has discussed the matter, the complainant will be informed of the investigation status and the committee's decision

Necessary action will then be taken against the defendant

Requirements to submit a complaint

The complaints must be filed within a period not exceeding three years from the incident

If the patient is unable to file the complaint, it can be filed by his/her parents, first degree relatives or the person assigned by the patient or his/her family

Complaints must be submitted through the digital platform

Medical reports must be attached along with the form

The cause of the complaint must be clearly stated

If the complaint is submitted by the patient's relatives, an ID must be submitted to prove the relationship with the patient

The subject of the complaint must be clearly stated, including the name of the patient, name of the health facility and the name of the medical staff

The service may be completed within a period of 12 weeks, depending on the type of complaint.

This service is free of charge.

If no action is taken by the complainant within five days, the complaint could be closed.

If the issue cannot be solved at facility level, it will be forwarded to the EHS Medical Liability Section for further investigation.

Abu Dhabi

Residents living in Abu Dhabi who want to file a complaint or request an investigation against a facility or professional can do it through the Department of Health's website.

Required documents

Complaint form

Emirates ID of complainant or of the person complaining

Death certificate in case the patient has died

Medical report

Legal power of attorney

Process

Create an account

Submit application and required documents

Receive email notification

This process is free of cost.

Residents can also file a complaint through the capital's TAMM platform.