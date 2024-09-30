E-Paper

UAE: How to check your labour contract details online, review terms and agreements

Checking that your contract aligns with your offer letter ensures that you receive the benefits and entitlements promised during your hiring process

by

Elizabeth Gonzales
Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 7:35 PM

In the UAE, it is important to ensure that your labour contract matches the terms outlined in your offer letter.

Your labour contract is an important document that outlines the terms and conditions between you and your employer. It also specifies important details such as job responsibilities, working hours, salary, benefits, and termination clauses.


Regularly reviewing your contract helps you stay informed of any changes in your employment terms and prevents potential disputes. Most importantly, checking that your contract aligns with your offer letter or initial agreements ensures that you receive the benefits and entitlements promised during your hiring process, such as overtime pay, leave allowances, and end-of-service benefits.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

You can access your employment contract online through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) website. If you already have a physical copy of your contract and simply want to check it online, you can also do so.

Here's how you can check your labour contract:

Mohre website

  • Go to Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) website (mohre.gov.ae)
  • Click ‘Services’ at the top of the site
  • From the menu, select 'View Approved Contract'
  • You can view your employment contract by typing in either your Emirates ID or transaction number
  • If you want to search it through your Emirates ID, click 'Search by person data'
  • Click 'Request OTP/Get OTP' then enter the OTP sent to your mobile number
  • Once done, click 'View My Contract' where you will see all relevant details pertaining to your employment contract

Mohre app

  • Sign in to your Mohre app using your UAE Pass
  • Tap 'Services' then choose 'Employees'
  • Tap 'My Contract'
  • Fill in the required information such as your Passport number, nationality, and date of birth
  • Tap 'Submit' where you will then be directed to a page that shows your employment contract

Finding your labour information

If you're unsure about your labour information, you can contact Mohre at 600590000. When you call, you'll need to provide your Emirates ID number for verification. Once confirmed, they will share all your labour contract details over the phone.

Elizabeth Gonzales

