UAE: How to check your labour card details online, get physical copy

In the UAE, all employees are required to have a labour card, which is issued by the free zone they work in or by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).
This card serves as an official proof of employment and is also an important form of identification. It contains key details such as your job, who you work for, and the expiry of your work permit. Without a valid labour card, you can't legally work in the UAE.
The labour card is important not just for residents, but also for those benefiting from the country's visa amnesty programme, which runs until October 30. In just the first two weeks of the scheme, more than 4,000 individuals have already been interviewed by various companies. Those who secure jobs through this initiative will need a labour card to start working legally.
Aside from ensuring compliance with employment laws, having a labour card gives you a sense of security, assuring you that you are working legally.
While the UAE no longer issues physical labour cards, you can easily download and print a copy if you prefer to have one. Though the digital version may seem more convenient, some might still find a physical copy handy.
Here's how you can get yours:
If you're unsure about your labour information, you can contact Mohre at 600590000. When you call, you'll need to provide your Emirates ID number for verification. Once confirmed, they will share all your labour details over the phone.
Alternatively, you can also log in to the Mohre app and access the 'Dashboard'. There, you'll find most of your information, but your transaction number won't be displayed. To find that, you'll need to refer to your employment contract.
