UAE: How to book a taxi in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, other emirates

Gone are the days when you have to stand and wait on the side of a road to hail a taxi in the UAE. While you can still do this, expect some cabbies to drive past you because, more often than not, they are on their way to pick up a passenger who booked a ride in advance.
Taxi queues can still be found at popular spots like malls, airports, hotels, and major attractions but for most areas across seven emirates, it's best to hail a cab through various channels, either online or over the phone.
Cab booking platforms vary from one emirate to another. If you live in Dubai, for example, you might be used to swiping through a certain app to get a ride. But if you're in Abu Dhabi, you have to download a separate app or dial a hotline. Additionally, taxi fares are not uniform across the country.
Here's a guide for each emirate:
There are two ways to get a taxi in the UAE Capital:
Taxi fare in Abu Dhabi:
Rates in the UAE Capital vary depending on the time of day. For silver taxis (the standard), here are the prices:
From 6am to 10pm
From 10pm to 6am
For airport taxis, rates are higher:
From 6am to 10pm
From 10pm to 6am
The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has made it a mission to digitise taxi bookings and fully convert street-hailing into e-hailing. It partnered with ride-hailing app Careem for taxi services.
To book, download Careem on your smartphone. You'll find various ride options on the app and if you wish to request a cab ride, choose 'Hala Taxi' option from the main menu.
Taxi fare in Dubai
The flagdown rate for cabs in the emirate is Dh12 — however, this may go up to Dh20 in some pick-up areas at certain times during major events. (Read more about the new guide for 'dynamic pricing' here.)
Taxis are often readily available in certain areas of the emirate so residents and visitors just have to hail one from the street. In places where cabs don't pass by often, many find calling the hotline:
Online options are also available; however, users will have to fill out registration forms.
Taxi fare in Sharjah
If you're in Ajman, you also have two options: Via call centre or through an app.
Taxi fare in Ajman
Cab rides are relatively cheaper in the emirate, with rates at almost half the prices in Dubai. To book, download the Sayr app.
Taxi fare in RAK
