UAE: How to apply for resident parking permit in Abu Dhabi

Residents in Abu Dhabi have the opportunity to reserve parking spots in their localities during certain hours of the day.

Known as the residents' parking permit or Mawaqif parking permit, this allows homeowners as well as tenants to reserve a parking space in their community from 9pm to 8am. During other hours of the day, these spaces can be used by visitors and non-permit holders after paying the stipulated fees.

These are marked with a blue line or with ‘Resident Permit Only’ Mawaqif signage and can be applied for in both apartment as well as villa areas. First or second-degree relatives living in the same residence can also apply for the permit.

Mawaqif is the parking city implemented across Abu Dhabi by the city's transport department. All public parking zones are paid. However, free parking in Abu Dhabi is available on Sundays and public holidays.

Here's a simple guide to getting the permit in the Capital city.

Documents required

Electricity bill

Emirates ID

Tenancy contract

Vehicle ownership

Cost

The fee to apply for a residents' parking permit differs from UAE nationals to expat residents.