UAE: How to apply for Egypt tourist visa; process, cost explained

Loved having Koshary in the UAE but now want to taste the real deal? The Middle East offers a wide variety of delicacies, among which Egyptian food always stands out.
The country also boasts a rich history and culture, with the Great Pyramids being one of the world's most popular monuments.
Aside from that, Egypt has several natural attractions, which includes the longest river in the world – the Nile.
If you're planning to head to this destination, here's how you can apply for a tourist visa.
To apply for a tourist visa to Egypt, one has to go through the Egyptian embassy or consulate in the UAE. The steps are detailed below:
1. Set up an appointment at the embassy/consulate
2. Fill the visa application form (available here: https://dubai.egyptconsulates.org/new-forms/visas.html) and print it out.
3. Submit the required documents with the application form at the embassy/consulate. Pay the application fees.
After you submit your documents along with your passport, you can pick it up from the embassy/consulate once your application has been approved.
You can get two types of tourist visas. Here is how much they cost:
1. Single Entry Tourist Visa: Dh110
2. Multiple Entry Tourist Visa: Dh210
