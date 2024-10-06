E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: How to activate eSIM on Apple Watch

With eSIM activated on your watch, you can make calls, send text messages, and use data without needing to carry your phone

by

Elizabeth Gonzales
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 7:00 AM

The UAE is a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and a thriving fitness culture. Whether you're in the heart of the city or exploring the scenic beauty of the desert, technology plays an important role in daily life.

When you're out for a run and tracking your progress, or listening to music while working out at the gym, carrying your phone can feel like a hassle. That’s why many of us prefer to leave it at home and just take our Apple Watch along for the ride.


However, without your phone, you might miss important calls or texts. Which is why it's important to activate eSIM on your Apple Watch. With eSIM activated on your watch, you can make calls, send text messages, and use data without needing to carry your phone.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

By doing this, you can enjoy the freedom of leaving your phone behind without sacrificing your connectivity.

Major telecom companies in the UAE offer hassle-free services that allow you to activate your eSIM on your Apple Watch. Here's a guide to help you through the process:

Du

Activating your Du eSIM on your Apple Watch is quick and easy. Simply do the following:

  • Open the Watch app on your iPhone
  • Start pairing your Apple Watch with your iPhone
  • Select 'Cellular Setup'
  • Once both devices are already paired, go to the Watch app and select 'Cellular'
  • Log in to your du app
  • Accept the terms and conditions
  • Tap 'Subscribe'.
  • You will then receive a text message confirming that the eSIM activation is complete
  • If you are using a corporate number, then contact your corporate authorized signatory to get a eSIM.

e&

By following these steps, you can activate your e& eSIM on your Apple Watch:

  • Open the Watch app on your iPhone
  • Start pairing your Apple Watch with your iPhone
  • Select 'Cellular Setup'
  • Log in to your e& app using your UAE Pass
  • Accept the terms and conditions
  • You will receive a text message once the eSIM activation is complete

Virgin mobile

Activating your Virgin Mobile eSIM on your Apple Watch is a simple and convenient way to stay connected on the go. Simply do the following:

  • Open the Watch app on your iPhone
  • Tap 'My Watch'
  • Select 'Cellular'
  • Tap 'Set Up Cellular'
  • Log in to your active Virgin Mobile account.
  • Select 'Subscribe'
  • You will receive an SMS once your activation is complete, which just takes 5-7 minutes

Fees

Activating an eSIM on your Apple Watch is free for both Du and Virgin Mobile users. Meanwhile, if you’re with e&, you can enjoy your eSIM for free for the first six months. After that, there will be a monthly charge of Dh25. So, it’s a nice way to try it out before committing.

ALSO READ:

Elizabeth Gonzales

More news from Life and Living