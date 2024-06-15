E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders wish heads of Arab, Islamic nations on Eid Al Adha

President Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their people continued progress, prosperity and stability

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 9:28 PM

Last updated: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 9:41 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has sent cables of congratulations to the Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their people continued progress, prosperity and stability.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables to the Kings, Emirs, Presidents and Prime Ministers of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.


ALSO READ:



More news from Life and Living