UAE leaders wish heads of Arab, Islamic nations on Eid Al Adha

A guide on the documents, procedures, and conditions to note for individuals, when travelling with a pet
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has sent cables of congratulations to the Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their people continued progress, prosperity and stability.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables to the Kings, Emirs, Presidents and Prime Ministers of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.
ALSO READ:
A guide on the documents, procedures, and conditions to note for individuals, when travelling with a pet
Sometimes, if one does not make their loan or credit card payments in time, a travel ban may be issued against them
Instead of sitting idly at the airport, you might as well explore the country and enjoy it in small doses
This permit can be linked to only one vehicle
Residents have to pay an exit fee of Dh35 while entering the Sultanate
There is a high demand for tour guides, which is expected to grow in 2024 and open up 23,500 vacancies
Apart from accidents, checking history of the vehicle may also help in finding out whether certain parts of it are original or not
The city has introduced many ways to make students' lives easier and more affordable