UAE holiday travels: How to beat Christmas rush at Dubai airports

The government recently released an updated list of 103 approved and licensed domestic workers' offices nationwide
Christmas rush is here and an estimated 4.4 million passengers are expected to dash through Dubai International Airport (DXB) this festive season between December 15 and December 31.
Whether expats are departing to go home for the holidays, or visitors are arriving in Dubai to celebrate the festive season, the average total daily traffic is expected to reach about 258,000, with a peak on Friday, December 22, estimated at 279,000 passengers.
DXB released helpful tips on Thursday to beat the festive rush.
Once at the airport, enjoy DXB facilities, including restaurants, duty free shopping, hotel and exclusive lounge access before your flight.
Across Terminals 1, 2 and 3, there will be various activities such as a 3D photo opportunity in a giant snow globe. Festive performers will also be handing out chocolates and other gifts. Of course, Santa and his elves will be present too.
Essa Al Shamsi, senior vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said: “With the holiday spirit in full swing, we’re prepared for this travel peak – your passport to a memorable experience. Our dedicated teams across DXB are committed to making the festive travel experience cheerful and bright.”
ALSO READ:
The government recently released an updated list of 103 approved and licensed domestic workers' offices nationwide
According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the community is the largest in the country – making up 30 per cent of the population
The time limit to renew is 30 days from the date of expiry, after which late fines will apply
There are two ways to deactivate your Dewa account online – with and without a login
Did you know that you can book a flight ticket now and pay up to two years later?
By engaging with your child's curiosity and supporting their exploration, you create a nurturing environment for lifelong learning, creativity, and happiness
Winter in the UAE may not bring snow, but it certainly deserves a warm embrace for your feet's well-being
Campsites make a comeback as establishments see significant rise in bookings amidst chilly weather