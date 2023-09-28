Free public parking in UAE this long weekend: Which emirates, how many days; all you need to know

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 7:40 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 10:47 PM

On the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's (Peace be upon him) birthday, authorities in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi have declared free parking for the residents.

The holiday period commences on Friday, September 29, granting residents a three-day break. However, public sector employees in Sharjah are entitled to a paid holiday starting today, September 28. All public and private sector employees will resume work from Monday, October 2.

Dubai

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has declared that public parking in Dubai will be free on Friday, September 29, with the exception of multi-level terminals. However, parking fees will be reinstated on Saturday, September 30, while Sunday will be again free as per the usual parking rules in the emirate.

Sharjah

The Sharjah Municipality had previously confirmed that free parking would be available across the emirate on September 28, 2023. This complimentary parking service will be in effect on Thursday, and Friday will also be free according to the usual free parking days. However, regular parking fees will apply on Saturday and Sunday.

But the 7-day paid parking zones, which are identified by the blue parking information signs, will continue to be paid on holidays and weekends.

Abu Dhabi

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced free parking and toll timings during for the upcoming public holiday, September 29.

The authority said that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge on Friday. Toll gate charges will resume on Saturday during the regular peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).

Surface parking will be free during the holiday from Friday until 7:59am on Saturday. However, free parking in Abu Dhabi is available on Sundays.

Parking spaces at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will be free during the official holiday. ITC has urged drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas, blocking traffic movement to park properly in the designated areas and avoid parking in residential spaces from 9pm until 8am.

