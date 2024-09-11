Dubai announces paid holiday for public sector on Prophet's birthday

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 12:48 PM

Sunday, September 15 will be a public holiday for government bodies, departments, and institutions in Dubai on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department said in a circular on Wednesday, September 11, that regular office hours will resume on Monday, September 16.

This excludes departments, services and institutions that serve the public, manage public service facilities or have rotating shifts. Work timings of this category of employees will be determined as per operational requirements to ensure proper functioning of public facilities during the holiday.