Dubai announces 3-day National Day weekend for government employees

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 7:34 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 7:36 PM

Dubai Media Office has announced the official holidays for government sector employees for this UAE National Day.

According to a tweet by the authority, the holidays will begin on Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4, 2023.

Public sector employees will return to work on Tuesday, December 5. Remote work will take place on December 1, except for jobs that require in-office presence.

