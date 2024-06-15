Dubai: 851 mosques, halls allocated for Eid Al Adha prayers

Photo: KT file

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 9:41 PM

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai announced the list of mosques and prayer halls for Eid Al Adha prayers.

The Department said that 851 mosques and prayers halls have been allocated across the emirate. It urged residents to choose the mosque or prayer hall closest to them to perform Eid prayers.

The Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department had on Friday announced the allocation of 640 prayer halls and mosques in the emirate for Eid Al Adha prayers. A number of chapels and mosques have also been designated for non-Arabic speakers, including Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, and English, apart from simultaneous translation of the Eid sermon in sign language for people with hearing disabilities.

