Abu Dhabi announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for govt employees

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 8:09 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 8:17 PM

Abu Dhabi's government announced a one-week holiday for its public sector employees. Starting Monday, April 8, government employees will enjoy the festivities until Sunday, April 14. Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15.

This comes after the UAE government's announcement on Sunday setting in place a one-week holiday for its public sector employees. Irrespective of the moon sighting, the holiday will officially begin on April 8.

As the end of the holy month of Ramadan approaches, excitement mounts in the UAE as residents gear up to celebrate the longest public holiday of the year.

However, Sharjah public sector employees will enjoy a 10-day break as they have a four-day workweek, while Dubai's government announced a one-week holiday for its public sector employees.

The holidays for private sector employees across the country has also been announced.

The break will begin on Monday, April 8 and last till 3 Shawwal (or what is equivalent to it in the Gregorian date). As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal.

