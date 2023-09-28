3-day weekend in Dubai: Free parking announced for Prophet's birthday

Apart from keeping your savings safe and secure, an account allows you to conduct several important transactions
Public parking will be free to use in Dubai on Friday, September 29, which is a holiday in the UAE to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the free parking does not apply to multi-level terminals. Parking fee will be activated on Saturday, September 30
The transport authority also announced changes in the time of its services. Changes cover Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).
All customer happiness centres will be closed on Friday 29 September, except for smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Kafaf, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA Head Office, which will continue service 24/7 as usual.
Dubai Metro service will be running on both the red and green lines from 05:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). Dubai Tram will operate from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).
The timings of public buses within Dubai on Friday, July 29, will be from 05:00 am to 12:30 am (of the following day). All metro link bus services will be synchronised with the metro timetables.
Vehicle testing centres will remain closed during the holiday and resume duty on Saturday 30 September 2023.
