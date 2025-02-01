UAE Golden Visa: The ultimate expat's guide to getting 10-year residency

The UAE has lots to offer – from being one of the safest places to live to having one of the most ethnically diverse populations – making it an ideal country for lots.

The country offers a multitude of visas and entry permits for all those wishing to visit the nation, work or invest here. One of the most coveted visas among them all is the 10-year Golden Visa.

This visa, unlike others, grants multiple benefits like allowing one to be outside the country for more than six months and a decade-long renewal period. If you're thinking of applying for or getting the visa, here is everything you need to know about the Golden Visa in UAE:

What is the UAE Golden Visa and how does it work?

A Golden Visa is a long-term residency visa in the UAE. It allows visa-holders to live, work and study in the UAE without a sponsor or an employer.

Who is eligible for the UAE Golden Visa?

Several types of people are eligible for the Golden Visa. While some eligibilities may differ in each emirate, here are the broad categories of people who can apply for this visa:

Investors in public investments

Real estate investors

Entrepreneurs

Inventors

Creative people in the fields of culture and art

Executive Directors

Athletes

Specialists in engineering and science

Outstanding students

Pioneers of humanitarian work

Frontline heroes

Recently, Dubai began offering Golden Visas to exceptional gamers, content creators and outstanding students. Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah also announced that it would be offering the coveted permit to outstanding teachers. Abu Dhabi, in 2024, announced that it would be offering the visa to superyacht owners as well.

If you're a professional looking to apply for a Golden Visa, then click here for all the details on eligibility and how you can apply.

What is the minimum salary for Golden Visa?

The minimum salary required to apply for a Golden Visa as a professional in Dubai is Dh30,000.

According to some immigration experts, eligible UAE-based professionals must have a basic monthly salary of Dh30,000. (Read the full report here.)

How can I apply for a Golden Visa in the UAE?

To apply for a Golden Visa, you first need to check if you meet the eligibility criteria. If you do, each type of Golden Visa requires different documents to be submitted. For example, if one is applying for the permit as a real estate investor, here is what would be needed:

Letter from the Real Estate Registration Department in the relevant emirate stating that he owns one or more properties whose value is not less than Dh2 million, stating that the property is not subject to a loan.

Proof of housing in the country (home ownership or house rental contract).

One can easily apply for the Golden Visa by getting in touch with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) in UAE or the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. This process can be done through the authority's designated centres or through ICP's website.

How much does the UAE Golden Visa cost?

In 2023, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) revised the cost of the permit to Dh1,250. To read more about the breakdown of the fee, click here for our full story.

What are the benefits of having a UAE Golden Visa?

There are several benefits that a Golden Visa holder gets access to – from being able to self-sponsor to being able to stay outside the UAE for extended periods of time.

Here are some of the benefits, listed below:

Renewable residence visa: The Golden Visa is renewable for 5 or 10 years, depending on the category applied for. Extended stay outside UAE: Those holding this coveted visa can Previously, all UAE residents were required to return to the country within six months of exiting. If a resident stayed outside the UAE for longer than six months, their residency visa could be deemed invalid. However, Golden Visa holders can stay outside the country for a period exceeding 6 months without needing to re-enter the country within that time frame.

For the complete list of benefits, you can read KT's full story.

How long is the UAE Golden Visa valid for?

The UAE Golden Visa is valid for up to ten years. After the period ends, the visa needs to be renewed by the resident.

The renewal of the visa will only be possible if the applicant continues to meet the eligibility criteria of the coveted visa.

What are the income or investment requirements for the UAE Golden Visa?

While the income and investment requirements to be eligible for the visa are subject to change, here are the criteria at the time of publishing this article:

Income: To apply for the visa, a professional in healthcare, media, IT and other industries needs to have a monthly salary of Dh30,000 or above.

Investment: To be eligible for the 10-year visa, the applicant should invest at least Dh2 million in a property. There is no minimum upfront payment requirement. Or, an applicant could also invest Dh2 million in an investment fund to be eligible for the visa.

How long can I stay outside the UAE with a Golden Visa?

Other residence visa holders cannot be outside the country for more than six months. However, Golden Visa holders are not bound by this regulation and can exit the country for extended periods of time.

Can I sponsor my family members with a UAE Golden Visa?

Yes, with a Golden Visa, you can sponsor immediate members of your family in the UAE.

Can I sponsor my son with Golden Visa in UAE? With a Golden Visa, you can sponsor your son – regardless of his age – in the UAE. Is the UAE Golden Visa available for investors? Yes, the Golden Visa is available for people who are investing in real estate or a company in the UAE. Is there a path to citizenship through the UAE Golden Visa? The UAE does not offer Emirati citizenship to foreigners. It, however, does offer multiple types of long-term residency visas. For more information on long-term residency options – including the Blue Visa and Green Visa – click here. Can a Golden Visa holder work in the UAE? Yes, Golden Visa holders can work in the UAE. Their employer, however, needs to issue a work permit for them. How does the UAE Golden Visa differ from other residency options? One among the main differentiators of the Golden Visa is the fact that it has the longest visa validity. The permit needs to be renewed every 10 years. Aside from the period of validity, it also allows residents to stay in the country without a job, on the basis of their investments. Why could my Golden Visa get rejected? There could be many reasons why a Golden Visa application getting rejected in the UAE. This includes but is not limited to the following three reasons: Ineligible job title: Many individuals remain on incorrect visa designations despite holding senior roles. Lack of proper degree: Applications may be rejected because the applicant did not have a legalised degree when they first applied for their employment visa. The designation must be updated to reflect the actual senior managerial role before applying for a Golden Visa. Job titles: Titles that do not align with the required seniority level (e.g., executive-level roles or specialised positions like doctors or engineers) are a common reason for rejection. For the complete list of reasons, click here. ALSO READ: UAE: How this Golden Visa recipient started Arabic learning platform after 'embarrassing' incident