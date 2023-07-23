UAE: Filipino expats will be able to get OFW Pass from new app starting today

The UAE is among the 10 countries and territories where a pilot test of the OFW Pass will be run, according to the Department of Migrant Workers

Photo source: DMW website

Sun 23 Jul 2023

Starting today, Filipino expats in the UAE should be able to access the Philippine government's app for the new OFW Pass — a digital pass that will replace the printed OEC (overseas employment certificate).

The country's Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has started activating its new mobile app for the OFW Pass shortly after its official launch on Friday.

However, not all expats around the world will be able to access the app, as the roll-out is still in the pilot testing phase.

The UAE is one of the 10 countries and territories that will serve as pilot areas. The list includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, Oman, Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

Based on the activation dates that the department released to local media, the DMW Mobile app should be available to Filipinos in the UAE from today, July 23.

The app would allow expats to obtain their OFW Pass with their residence cards (Emirates ID), according to local media reports.

Further guidelines are expected to be released on how expats can use the DMW Mobile App to get an OFW Pass.

This smart pass — given free of charge — serves as a digital alternative to the printed OEC, a document expats will need to present to be able to fly back to the UAE from a trip home.

Unlike the traditional OEC which is obtained by booking an appointment, visiting onsite centres and paying a Php100 fee, the OFW Pass is free and can be secured online, in just a few taps on a mobile.

