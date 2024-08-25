Working in Abu Dhabi? How to sponsor residence visa for family

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Have you shifted to Abu Dhabi for work, and want to bring your family here? Residents in the UAE can sponsor the residence visas of their family. If you are working in the private sector or freezone in Abu Dhabi, you can apply for your family's visas through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).

Individuals can apply through the TAMM website or mobile application. Here are the documents required, points to note, and fees.

Required documents

Passport of sponsor and sponsored

A recent coloured personal photo for the sponsored

Emirates ID of sponsor

Rental contract with sponsor's name

Fees