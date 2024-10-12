UAE: Enjoy sailing in the harbour? How to get a boating licence

KT File Photo used for illustrative purposes only

As the temperature in the country is now slowly dipping, welcoming residents' beloved winter season hopping on a boat is one among many popular activities people indulge in.

If you enjoy scenic boating trips at one of UAE's many harbours, then this would be the ideal time to set out sailing and catch a stunning sunset over the horizon.

To sail a small boat in the UAE, you will require a licence. These can be obtained after training at one of the country's multiple accredited schools.

These certified schools are located across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Here is the full list of the schools:

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy

Gulf Technical And Safety Training Center GTSC

Emirates Technical & Safety Development Center ETSDC

Abu Dhabi Marine Sports club

Al Bateen Marine Training Institute Est

Dubai

JLS Yachting Training Institute

Marine Concept Boating and Yachting Training

Al Bateen Marine Training