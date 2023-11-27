UAE: Didn't renew your Emirates ID in time? How to request exemption from late fines

Besides the highly anticipated Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, a host of new events, including the world's largest HIIT class and a skypool triathlon, are lined up for this year's DFC
The Emirates ID card is mandatory for all residents of the UAE: it proves their identity and residency details and is also required for all documentation in the country. Failure to renew or update the card within 30 days from the date of expiry can result in late fines of Dh20 per day, which can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000.
Good news, though: Emiratis and residents can request exemptions from penalties under certain circumstances. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security outlines specific eligibility criteria that individuals must meet to qualify for the fines to be waived.
Eligibility for exemption:
Applying for the Emirates ID late penalty exemption is free of charge.
To initiate the exemption request process, individuals must start by submitting a request for ID card renewal through one of the approved printing offices, electronically through authority’s website or via the smart application.
Following this, the system will display the fees associated with the Emirates ID card, including any late fees incurred. If the applicant qualifies for exemption, the request can be submitted through the smart services system, along with the required documents.
The progress of the application can be tracked, and the final result, whether approval or rejection, will be communicated. Residents will then receive an SMS with the application number and within 48 hours another text message stating whether the application has been accepted or not will be sent. If it has been rejected then the applicant is asked to pay the fine within the stipulated number of days. Subsequently, the application process for the ID card can be completed.
