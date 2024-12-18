UAE: Dh20,000 fine, jail for these 5 number plate violations in Ras Al Khaimah

File photo

The UAE has implemented strict traffic laws federally, however, each emirate also has its own laws. While these regulations may differ slightly between emirates, they have equally tough penalties.

Motorists in Ras Al Khaimah have been told to keep some possible violations in mind that could land them in hot water. These violations, whether committed individually or in conjunction with another, can award penalties including jail time and a fine of at least Dh20,000.

Take a look at the violations, below:

1. Manufacturing or imitating a licence plate, or using a manufactured or imitated licence plate.

2. Defacing, altering or obliterating licence plate information, while it is being used.

3. Allowing someone to use a licence plate knowing that it has been obliterated, defaced or altered.