UAE citizens can apply for Emirates ID, passport through Tamm; here's how

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Are you a UAE national who wants to apply for an Emirates ID? Or do you wish to renew it? UAE citizens can issue and renew Emirates ID through Tamm, the one-stop platform for Abu Dhabi government services.
The issuance or renewal is done by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security. Here are the steps to apply, documents required, fees, and some points to note.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Issuing or renewing ID
Steps to apply
- Go to Tamm website or mobile application
- Under 'services', click on 'identity and citizenship', then choose 'citizenship'
- Click on issue citizen's Emirates ID service or renew citizen's Emirates ID service
- Sign in with UAE pass to start the service
- Fill in the required personal details and submit the documents (photo, fingerprinting requirement)
- Then, pay the fees
- The Emirates ID will be delivered to you at your specified address in up to 5 working days
You will need to upload a clear, recent photograph for both issuing and renewing an Emirates ID.
Fees for issuing ID
- Card issuance for 5 years – Dh100
- Card issuance for 10 years – Dh200
- Digital service fee – Dh50
Fees for renewing ID
- Card issuance for 5 years – Dh100
- Card issuance for 10 years – Dh200
- Digital service fee – Dh40
Points to note
- To renew or issue an Emirates ID through Tamm, customers must complete different requirements within a specified time period to avoid cancellation of the request
- During the application, the applicant must also provide any required additional information requested by the authorities
Issuing or renewing passport
Steps to apply
- Go to Tamm website or mobile application
- Under 'services', click on 'identity and citizenship', then choose 'citizenship'
- Click on issue or renew citizen passports
- Sign in with UAE pass to start the service
- Fill in the required personal details and submit the documents (photo)
- Then, pay the fees
- The passport will be delivered to you at your specified address in up to 2 working days
Fees
- Delivery fee – Dh15
- Issuance fee – Dh40
- Request fee – Dh10
Points to note
- The applicant must provide an Emirates ID number
- The UAE citizen must be added to the family book.
- If ICP requires any other documents or processes, the applicant must complete that in order for the Tamm application to be complete
ALSO READ: