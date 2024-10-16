UAE: Camping in the desert? What to do if you see snakes, scorpions

While enjoying the serene landscape, it's important to remember the chance of encountering venomous snakes, scorpions, or spiders
Camping in the UAE desert offers a magical experience. The landscape is a striking mix of extremes — hot and cold, beautiful and barren. The other-worldly landscapes, unique wildlife, and stunning night skies can be mesmerising. However, the desert can also present a unique set of risks for hikers and campers.
While enjoying the serene landscape, it's important to remember the chance of encountering venomous snakes, scorpions, or spiders. These creatures are not confined to the wilderness; they can also find their way into gardens and backyards, often hiding in shaded spots like leaf piles and dense vegetation.
What should you do if you encounter these creatures, especially snakes? Here’s a quick guide to stay safe:
While it's natural to be cautious around snakes, there's no need for undue fear. Snakes are generally reclusive and prefer to avoid human interaction.
Stay calm: Do not panic. Most snakes prefer to avoid humans and will not attack unless provoked.
Back away slowly: If you spot a snake, it is important to remain calm. Back away slowly and give it space to escape. Do not attempt to touch or catch it.
Keep a safe distance: If you can, observe the snake from a safe distance to identify whether it’s venomous or non-venomous. The best course of action is to allow the snake to move away on its own. If the snake is in danger or poses a risk to the public, you should call the municipality to relocate it to a safer area.
Keep pets away: Ensure pets are leashed and kept at a safe distance.
Preventive measures: Keep your campsite clean. Ensuring homes and gardens are free of debris and food waste can also help deter snakes.
To minimise the risk of snake encounters, community members should avoid walking through tall grass or rocky areas without proper footwear, stay alert when outdoors, and refrain from disturbing snakes if they see them.
Snakebite incidents are relatively rare in the UAE. In the event of a snakebite, the priority is to seek immediate medical attention.
Learning to identify local snake species, understanding their behaviour, and knowing what to do in case of an encounter can greatly reduce the risks.
Arabian sand viper: Common in desert areas, known for its distinctive patterns.
Arabian horned viper: Recognisable by its prominent horns; it's also found in mountainous regions.
Saw-scaled viper: Found in the higher-rainfall areas in the UAE, typically in sandy and gravelly habitats. Its habitat extends from north of Abu Dhabi up to Ras Al Khaimah and along a narrow strip on the east coast, making it more common in areas with suitable terrain and moisture.
Black desert cobra: A highly venomous snake that can be found in various habitats.
Arabian rat snake: Commonly found in urban areas; it's harmless and helps control rodent populations.
Persian cat snake: Often seen in rocky areas, known for its slender body and nocturnal habits.
Common sand snake: Found in sandy areas, it's non-venomous and feeds on small rodents and lizards.
There are several species of scorpion in the UAE. The Arabian fat-tailed scorpion is competing with two Indian scorpion species for the position of the most dangerous scorpion.
Arabian fat-tailed scorpion: One of the most venomous scorpions in the world, it has a robust body and a distinctive fat tail. Found in various environments, including urban areas, but prefers sandy and rocky habitats. It's a nocturnal creature.
Deathstalker scorpions: They are small and yellow and highly poisonous. However, despite the name, these scorpions are not as deadly as their fat-tailed counterparts. Their bite can cause severe pain, but fatalities are relatively rare. It’s still advisable to see a doctor if you do suffer a sting though.
Preventive measures in the desert
The desert is full of nature, much of it nocturnal, just waiting for the sun to go down before they venture out. While in the desert, scorpion stings can occur, particularly if the scorpions go unnoticed while crawling around or taking refuge in shoes or under materials on the ground.
For most healthy individuals, these stings typically do not lead to serious complications, unless an allergic reaction occurs, similar to what can happen with bee or wasp stings.
Always wear covered shoes, such as desert boots that come up to the ankle. In the desert, shoes can protect you against hot sand and also against unwanted creatures like snakes and scorpions.
You may also find camel spiders, who, despite their grotesque appearance, are neither venomous nor poisonous. If you get bitten, clean the wound with antiseptic and keep an eye on it for a few days – camel spider jaws are laden with bacteria. Incidentally, you will never see camel spiders and scorpions at the same camp, as the former eats the latter.
To prevent insects from crawling into your shoes for warmth, store them packed and away while you sleep. Additionally, ensure your clothes are securely packed and wrung out before wearing them.
