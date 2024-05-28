E-Paper

UAE: Buying a used car? Here's how to check accident history

Apart from accidents, checking history of the vehicle may also help in finding out whether certain parts of it are original or not

by

Laraib Anwer
Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 8:00 AM

Buying a second hand car? Or borrowing a vehicle from your family or friends? In such situations, checking the car's vehicle history may become a crucial need to know about the vehicle's present condition and past incidents.

This may also help in avoiding any fines that may be registered under the car's number plate or previous owner. Apart from accidents, checking history of the vehicle may also help in finding out whether certain parts of it are original or not.


To check this history, its important to know your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), also known as the Chassis Number, which is found on the registration card of the vehicle.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel


Regardless of which emirate you reside in, here is how motorists can access the accident history of their vehicles.

Ministry of Interior

Residents can access a vehicle's accident history through the Ministry of Interior's website.

Under the 'accident's enquiry', motorists have to simply enter their vehicle's VIN number. If there are any existing accident reports, the system will reflect them by providing information on when it happened and the type of accident it was involved in.

Emirates Vehicle Gate

Another portal for UAE residents to access their car's accident history is the Emirates Vehicle Gate website.

Motorists need to first create an account and then proceed by entering the car's VIN number. This will immediately pull up the car's accident history under the 'traffic accident's management' section.

Motorists will be able to view the type of accident, along with the time, location and current condition of the vehicle.

Abu Dhabi Police

If a vehicle is registered in Abu Dhabi, or is being sold or bought in the emirate, then drivers have to simply use the police's website to pull up the accident history of the vehicle. This also shows any accidents the car was involved with in any part of the UAE.

On the website, under the 'inquire about car accidents', residents can enter the car's Chassis number and access its accident history.

