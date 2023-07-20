5 UAE places you can visit for free on your birthday

From water parks to delicious eateries, enjoy a free experience on your special day

Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 9:54 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM

You've probably found yourself counting the days until your birthday, and then feeling a pang of nervous excitement the night before. Funny how a day can hold so much importance in our lives. Now imagine taking that feeling up a notch with an exciting day planned ahead — all for free!

Be it an adrenaline pumping water ride with friends, or an intimate meal with family, we have got you covered for your special day with these amazing freebies.

1. Atlantis Aquaventure

Located at Atlantis The Palm, Atlantis Aquaventure is known to be the world's largest waterpark with 105 record-breaking slides. Their birthday offer gives visitors a chance to celebrate their birthday for free, along with discounted rates for friends. The pass is valid for six days prior to, as well as after one's birthday, with two accompanying friends getting a 20 per cent discount on their Aquaventure Day Pass. Additionally, they offer a 20 per cent discount on the Aquaventure Annual Pass for you, as well as your friends.

2. Wild Wadi

As you slide into another year, Wild Wadi makes sure you get the best treatment with their free ticket on your birthday. The offer is valid for groups of three and more, with the birthday boy or girl getting a complimentary ticket on buying two UAE resident tickets. This offer is valid for UAE residents only.

3. Paul Arabia

A cake is a must to mark your birthday, and Paul Arabia ensures you can blow the candles off a free cake. You can install their app and show your Emirates ID to confirm the date. The offer is valid on your birthday, and until seven days after it.

4. Wagamama

Get your chopsticks out as Wagamama offers a free main course on your birthday. If you happen to be looking to grab a quick bite on the way to other plans, the Asian restaurant is an apt place to be. Known for their quick meals, devour their variety of options while dining with two others.

5. BBQ Nation

One can never have enough of kebabs and grills. Whether you're a winter or summer baby, you are going to want to grab a bite of these, that too for free! On your birthday, the buffet spot gives you a full buffet and birthday cake for free. They add the cherry on top with a song sung by their staff.

