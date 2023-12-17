UAE: Benefits, offers; all you need to know about privilege cards, loyalty programmes

KT File photo

While shopping in the emirates, it is common for cashiers to ask you if you have any privilege card while ringing up your items at the register.

For those that have newly moved to the UAE, this may seem like a confusing ordeal as different stores offer different privilege cards.

So, here is a list of some cards or loyalty programmes that offer discounts and deals in the UAE:

1. RTA Nol Plus

Any Dubai resident that uses the public transport system in the emirate is familiar with the Nol card.

This card provides access to the Dubai Metro, tram, bus and taxi service, seamlessly.

Holders of this card will earn 1 point for every Dh2 spent and will also receive offers in certain places. Users can check the entire list of offers on the Nol Plus website.

2. Smiles

Smiles points are offered by Etisalat and can be collected by downloading the app and paying your Etisalat bills.

These points can be redeemed as shopping vouchers, discounts and bill payments.

3. Share

Share Rewards are loyalty points offered by Majid Al Futtaim.

Shoppers can register for the rewards on the Share application and can collect points with purchases made at Majid Al Futtaim stores.

4. Shukran

Shukran loyalty points are awarded to those who shop at stores from the Landmark Group.

Once you have collected points, you can redeem them at the store and pay for your shopping cart with Shukrans!

5. Blue Rewards

These rewards are given to shoppers of Al Futtaim group.

This means that those who shop at stores like IKEA, Marks and Spencer and Ace Hardware. Points can be redeemed in the same stores.

6. Fazaa

This is a social initiative, which offers benefits to users. It offers discounts on several stores and offers on hotels, travel packages and car insurance among many others.

Only some residents are eligible to get this card, which is primarily for employees of the Ministry of the Interior, government and semi-governmental entities.

