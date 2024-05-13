UAE: Are you facing online bullying or privacy violation? Here's how to report cybercrime

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 1:23 PM

From cyberbullying, fraud, and even violating digital privacy through unauthorised photography, the internet presents several challenges as technology intertwines with our lives.

No entity or individual is immune to online risks. However, the UAE has enacted laws aimed at safeguarding individuals and entities against these online threats.

Federal Decree Law No 34 on combatting rumours and cybercrimes took effect on January 2, 2022. The law lists offences and penalties against any person who may create or use an electronic site or any information technology means for hacking, attacking or tampering with government information systems and data, disseminating false information, or information that harms the interest and the security of the UAE. Other cyber offences in the law include:

Creating or modifying robots to distribute false data

Falsifying electronic documents

Invading the privacy of others

Tampering with medical data, bank accounts and confidential codes

eBegging

Publishing data that does not comply with media content standards

Creating illegal content and refraining from removing it

Creating or managing a website for promoting human trafficking

Transferring, possessing and using illegal funds

Raising funds without a licence

Blackmailing and extortion

Insulting and slandering others

Conducting statistical surveys without a licence

Promoting demonstrations without a licence

Offending a foreign country or religion

Promoting firearms and explosives

Advertising information which mislead consumers.

Taking photos of people without their consent — as well as sharing and saving these images — is an invasion of their privacy, an offence punishable in the UAE by a fine of up to Dh500,000 and imprisonment.

You can report cybercrimes to the nearest police station in your area, call 999 for help or through online channels.

How to report cybercrimes online

You can report cybercrimes online through the following channels:

The ‘eCrimes platform’ launched by the UAE’s Ministry of interior (available on MoI UAE app on Google Play, App Store, and AppGallery).

The e-crime - Dubai Police app

E-Crime self-service allows the public to report cybercrimes affecting individuals or properties. To streamline the process, residents or visitors can complete a form, providing as much information as possible. Reports can be filed through Dubai Police app.

Aman service- Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police launched the Aman service to promote community safety and stability. The service is a professionally run security channel operating 24/7 throughout the year to present the public with the opportunity to provide information related to areas like security, community, traffic, etc., which would contribute to reducing and detecting crime.

It guarantees the confidentiality of the identity of the information provider and further helps raise security awareness and promote safety and security in the UAE. (https://srv.adpolice.gov.ae/en/aman/pages/default.aspx).

You can report e-crime through the Abu Dhabi Police website or app. When submitting a report, include your name, contact details, and the date and time of the incident. Additionally, provide as much detail as possible about the crime to assist the authorities in their investigation.

‘My Safe Society’ app launched by the UAE’s federal Public prosecution (the app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Children/parents can report cyber crimes to the Ministry of Interior using several means, which include, the hotline at (116111), the Ministry of Interior’s website for child protection (www.moi-cpc.gov.ae), and e-mail (116111@moi.gov.ae), the Hemayati application, and for emergency cases, call 999.

80091 is the UAE Digital Wellbeing Support Line (content in Arabic), the first initiative of the Digital Wellbeing Council. The support line provides professional advice from dedicated experts for all members of the family on practical daily situations we face in the digital world.

RZAM app for cybersecurity

The RZAM app (by Dubai Electronic Security Centre) is a plug-in browser designed to detect malicious websites and block malicious websites. The app has expanded its user base and making it available on various web browsers, including Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Chrome, and Edge.

It scans websites’ links and assesses the webpages for harmful content. It also investigates unsafe browsing addresses and online phishing sites. It then flags potential threats.

Using advanced analytic techniques and machine learning algorithms, RZAM can differentiate between malicious and genuine sites without requiring human interaction or retrieving historical data from databases.

It also supports Arabic language, further enhancing its effectiveness. You can download the RZAM app from the App Store, Firefox Store and Chrome Store.

