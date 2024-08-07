UAE anti-discrimination law: How to report crime based on religion, sex, race, colour

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 6:56 PM

The UAE has taken significant steps to protect its residents from discrimination and hatred by enacting a law in 2015 that criminalises all forms of discrimination based on religion, caste, creed, sex, doctrine, race, colour, or ethnic origin.

The law is intended to provide an environment of tolerance and open-mindedness and aims to protect people regardless of their origin, beliefs or race.

The law criminalises any acts that stoke religious hatred and/or which insult religion through any form of expression, be it speech or the written word, books, pamphlets or via online media. The law also includes provisions for punishing anyone for terming other religious groups or individuals as infidels, or unbelievers.

In 2023, the UAE further amended the law — it prohibits and penalises:

attacks on religious beliefs, rituals and sacred elements

distortion, damage, desecration and insult of the holy books

disrespectful behaviours towards prophets, places of worship, cemeteries, graves and their associated spaces.

The law prohibits actions or any form of expression that could lead to discrimination.

It penalises acts intended to incite hate speech, tribal conflicts, or disturb public peace through any means of expression. This law mentions that freedom of opinion and expression cannot justify statements or actions that incite contempt or harm towards religions.

It defines extremism as any action carried out by individuals or groups driven by ideologies, values or principles that disrupt public order or show contempt of religions or discrimination or the incitement of hate speech.

Penalties for violating the various provisions of the law include jail terms of six months to over 10 years, and fines can range from Dh500,000 to Dh2 million.

How to report discrimination:

If you have been the victim of discrimination based on religion, caste, creed, doctrine, race, colour, or ethnic origin, you can report incidents to government authorities. There are several channels for filing complaints:

Online channels of the UAE Police: You can report discrimination through the UAE police’s online platforms across the Emirates.

You can report through the following channels in the respective emirate.

Abu Dhabi Police through their Aman service on 8002626 or send SMS to 8002828 Dubai Police through their Al Ameen service on 8004888 from within the UAE or on +9718004888 from outside the UAE Sharjah Police through their Najeed service on 800151, or send SMS to 7999.

Judicial authorities: Filing a lawsuit through judicial authorities is another option.

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation: Private sector employees can report workplace discrimination via the ministry’s online channels.

When filing a complaint to Mohre, one must present substantial evidence to support the case. This evidence will enhance the complaint and improve the likelihood of a favourable resolution. Gathering witness statements or testimonials from colleagues who can corroborate your claims can be beneficial. The more comprehensive your evidence, the stronger your case will be. Useful documentation may include employment contracts, pay slips, bank statements, emails, and other pertinent communications.

Complete the official complaint form provided by the ministry from the Mohre website or their offices. The form requires complete information about yourself, your employer, and the specifics of your grievance. It’s crucial to express your concerns clearly and accurately, including specific details and supporting evidence. Take your time to complete the form thoroughly; omissions or inconsistencies could hinder the resolution process.

Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR): Government sector employees can report grievances through FAHR’s online platforms.