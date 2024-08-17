UAE: 5 things you can donate aside from cash

Driving without a plate or with a damaged one can fetch you hefty fines of up to Dh3,000, and a whopping 23 black points on your licence
The UAE firmly believes in giving back to the community. The country has multiple initiatives in place to support the underprivileged, and has weaved this concept into the fabric of society.
The year 2017 was also declared as the 'Year of Giving' by former president Sheikh Khalifa. The Year focused on three main pillars. First was to create a sense of community responsibility in the private sector. Second, to encourage specialised volunteering programmes. The third pillar aimed at instilling loyalty and commitment in the next generations to serve their country.
These efforts have vastly improved the community's outlook towards charitable work, with the activity now becoming a vital part of most residents' lives. If you too wish to give back, here's what all you can donate:
1. Books
Do you have a bookshelf filled with books you don't read any more? You can donate your old books to multiple places across the UAE!
Dubai Public Libraries accept all books except school books and magazines. In other emirates, some book shops and online communities also take in books that you have read.
Book Hero in Oasis Mall, Dubai allows you to sell your books to them or do a free education book swap. Some groups on Facebook like, 'Unused & Used Books - UAE' and 'Used books in UAE' also let you sell your books.
2. Clothes
Across Dubai, bins have been placed that allow residents to just drop in their old clothes. These bins – usually large and green – can be found in residential communities and malls.
Most charity organisations across the UAE also do accept old clothing — however, the clothes must not be torn, tattered or damaged.
3. Toys
Have your children grown up or have they suddenly lost interest in their favourite toy? Another child would love to have it!
Just like clothes, most large charitable organisations also do accept toys.
4. Furniture
If you're trying to declutter your home and make it more 'minimalist' and chic, instead of trying to put up your furniture on sale — try donating.
Some pages on social media (especially Facebook) have communities where you can put up pictures of furniture you're willing to donate and someone who needs it will be able to get hold of it. Pages like 'UAE Pay It Forward' and popular Free Your Stuff Dubai' can be places where you can sell or donate your furniture.
Aside from social media, you could also donate it to your local charities – however, do call them before you go.
5. Food
If you wish to sponsor a meal for someone in need, you can do so from anywhere.
Talabat and Careem now provide the option of 'donating a meal' to someone in need. All you have to do is add it to your cart and pay — just like when you buy one for yourself.
