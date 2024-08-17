UAE: 5 things you can donate aside from cash

File photo

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

The UAE firmly believes in giving back to the community. The country has multiple initiatives in place to support the underprivileged, and has weaved this concept into the fabric of society.

The year 2017 was also declared as the 'Year of Giving' by former president Sheikh Khalifa. The Year focused on three main pillars. First was to create a sense of community responsibility in the private sector. Second, to encourage specialised volunteering programmes. The third pillar aimed at instilling loyalty and commitment in the next generations to serve their country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These efforts have vastly improved the community's outlook towards charitable work, with the activity now becoming a vital part of most residents' lives. If you too wish to give back, here's what all you can donate:

1. Books

Do you have a bookshelf filled with books you don't read any more? You can donate your old books to multiple places across the UAE!

Dubai Public Libraries accept all books except school books and magazines. In other emirates, some book shops and online communities also take in books that you have read.

Book Hero in Oasis Mall, Dubai allows you to sell your books to them or do a free education book swap. Some groups on Facebook like, 'Unused & Used Books - UAE' and 'Used books in UAE' also let you sell your books.

2. Clothes

Across Dubai, bins have been placed that allow residents to just drop in their old clothes. These bins – usually large and green – can be found in residential communities and malls.

Most charity organisations across the UAE also do accept old clothing — however, the clothes must not be torn, tattered or damaged.

3. Toys

Have your children grown up or have they suddenly lost interest in their favourite toy? Another child would love to have it!

Just like clothes, most large charitable organisations also do accept toys.