Travelling to UAE? Avoid visa fraud; 5 important questions to ask

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 7:00 AM

Every year, many expats come to the UAE, seeking greener pastures and a better life for their families and themselves. Unfortunately, these are also often the people that unscrupulous parties prey on with the aim of making a quick buck.

One among them is a visa fraud. Sometimes, when travellers fail to conduct sufficient research and rely on word of mouth, they can fall victim to a scam. Scammers across the globe attempt to collect applicant's information to exploit or charge them fees for fraudulent visas.

In order to stay safe and ensure that you are not being subject to fraud, keep these tips in mind:

1. Who is issuing your visa?

When getting your visa, make sure that you are getting it from an authorised entity to avoid getting scammed.

For maximum transparency, you can get a visa issued from travel agencies and hotels based in the UAE. Aside from this, UAE-based airlines (namely, Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and Fly Dubai) can also issue these visas.

2. Do you have the right kind of visa?

Make sure you take a look at the types of visas that can be issued, in order to ensure you don't get conned.

There are several types of visas that a visitor can apply for. They are:

a. Single entry tourist visa, valid for 30 days or 60 days

b. Multiple-entry tourist visa, valid for 30 days or 60 days

c. Multiple-entry long-term tourist visa, valid for five years

d. Transit visa, one for 48 hours and another for 96 hours

e. Visa on arrival, either for 30 days or 90 days contingent on nationality

f. Visa on arrival for Indians who have a visit visa issued by the USA, or a green card issued by the USA, or a residence visa issued by the UK or the EU

g. eVisa for residents of GCC countries (GCC citizens are eligible for visa-free entry)

These are the only types of visit visas one can apply for in order to enter the UAE. In case you're being promised another, you might be getting conned.

It's important to note that residence visas of any kind cannot be issued if you are outside the country. Applicants must be in the UAE in order to process this visa.

3. What kind of visa will you be working on?