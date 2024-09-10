Traffic fines in Dubai: Grace speed limit explained; when radars will flash

For most residents in the country, receiving salary on time is not just a matter of convenience but a necessity for managing personal finances effectively
The UAE has strict rules and regulations in place to ensure the safety of its residents and tourists. One among those are the hefty fines on overspeeding.
Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in Dubai. To know the full list of traffic fines in Dubai, click here.
However, authorities have allotted a grace speed limit on the below roads – which means that if you are slightly above the limit, you will not get flashed by the radar. Here is the full list of the roads, along with the speed and radar limits.
|Name of road/street
|Speed Limit
|Radar Limit
|1
|Al Nahda
|80kmph
|101kmph
|2
|Damascus
|80kmph
|101kmph
|3
|Al Quds
|80kmph
|101kmph
|4
|Tunisia
|80kmph
|101kmph
|5
|Sheikh Khalifa
|70kmph
|91kmph
|6
|Amman
|80kmph, 60kmph
|101kmph, 91kmph
|7
|Al Minaa
|80kmph
|101kmph
|8
|Beirut
|80kmph
|101kmph
|9
|Zaabeel 2nd
|80kmph
|101kmph
|10
|Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan
|100kmph, 80kmph
|121kmph, 101kmph
|11
|Airport Tunnel – Beirut
|80kmph
|101kmph
|12
|Tripoli
|100kmph, 90kmph
|121kmph, 111kmph
|13
|Al Jumeira
|70kmph
|91kmph
|14
|Nad Al Sheba
|70kmph
|91kmph
|15
|Al Wasl
|70kmph
|91kmph
|16
|Baghdad
|80kmph, 70kmph
|101kmph, 91kmph
|17
|Um Al Sheif
|70kmph
|91kmph
|18
|Al Manara
|70kmph
|91kmph
|19
|Al Athar
|70kmph
|91kmph
|20
|Al Thunaya
|70kmph
|91kmph
|21
|Al Hadeeqa
|70kmph
|91kmph
|22
|Al Seif
|70kmph
|91kmph
|23
|Al Orouba
|70kmph
|91kmph
|24
|Towers
|70kmph
|91kmph
|25
|Muscat
|80kmph
|101kmph
|26
|Al Khail
|100kmph
|121kmph
|27
|Al Yalayes
|120kmph, 100kmph
|140kmph, 121kmph
|28
|Al Aweer
|100kmph
|121kmph
|29
|Emirates
|110kmph
|131kmph
|30
|Mohamed Bin Zayed
|110kmph
|131kmph
|31
|Expo
|100kmph
|121kmph
|32
|Al Ittihad
|100kmph, 80kmph
|121kmph, 101kmph
|33
|Ras Al Khor
|100kmph
|121kmph
|34
|Sheikh Zayed Road
|120kmph, 100kmph
|141kmph, 121kmph
|35
|Al Rabat
|100kmph
|121kmph
|36
|Al Khawaneej
|100kmph
|121kmph
|37
|Al Amardi
|90kmph, 80kmph
|121kmph, 101kmph
|38
|Sheikh Rashid
|100kmph
|121kmph
|39
|Hatta Main
|120kmph, 80kmph
|141kmph, 111kmph
|40
|Al Khaleej
|80kmph
|101kmph
|41
|Airport
|80kmph
|101kmph
|42
|Nad Al Hamar
|80kmph
|101kmph
|43
|King Salman Bin Abdulaziz (previously, Soufouh)
|70kmph
|91kmph
|44
|Al Soufouh 2
|70kmph
|91kmph
|45
|Oud Metha
|80kmph, 60kmph
|101kmph, 90kmph
|46
|Um Hurair
|80kmph
|101kmph
|47
|Umm Suqeim
|90kmph
|111kmph
|48
|Al Mankhool
|80kmph
|101kmph
|49
|Al Manama
|80kmph
|101kmph
|50
|Al Maidan
|100kmph, 80kmph
|121kmph, 101kmph
|51
|Casablanca
|70kmph
|91kmph
|52
|Hessa
|100kmph, 80kmph
|121kmph, 101kmph
|53
|Al Mafraq
|70kmph
|91kmph
|54
|Dubai Financial
|80kmph
|101kmph
|55
|Al Qudra
|100kmph
|121kmoh
|56
|Algeria
|80kmph
|101kmph
|57
|Tunisia
|80kmph
|101kmph
|58
|Dubai-Al Ain
|120kmph, 100kmph
|141kmph, 121kmph
|59
|Al Asayel
|80kmph, 70kmph
|101kmph, 91kmph
|60
|Qarn Al Sabkhah
|80kmph
|101kmph
|61
|Jumeira Palm
|60kmph
|91kmph
|62
|Seeh Shuaib
|80kmph
|101kmph
