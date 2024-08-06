Top UAE government apps to download for residents across 7 emirates

Reuter file photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 4:39 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 4:41 PM

The UAE Government is on a mission to go 100 per cent paperless and it has been hitting its goals. Now, whether you're paying a fine or renewing a residency permit, you won't have to queue up at a counter.

Most e-services can be accessed through an entity's official website. But if you're always on your phone, consider the convenience of completing transactions with just a few swipes, wherever you may be.

Many government offices have built smart apps to make their services more accessible — and there are now dozens of them in your app store.

You won't need every single one of them, but some are considered essentials if you are a UAE resident.

Here are some must-have government apps:

UAE Pass

This is your key to every UAE government app you could think of. It serves as your "digital identity", allowing you to log into all the other apps without having to register for each of them.

Besides creating an access key for your government transactions, this pass allows you to sign documents digitally, too.

UAE ICP app

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has created an app for services and information that are related to one's residency, including visa and Emirates ID.

Through the UAE ICP app, you can easily access the digital version of your residence visa and Emirates ID — including those of your dependents. Imagine the convenience of having all those important documents in just one app. If you're using an iPhone, you can save these in your Apple wallet, too.

ICP services like visa and ID renewals and fine payments can also be accessed through the app.

Ministry of Interior (MoI) app

It would be helpful to have the official apps of the police force in your emirate, like those in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. But take note: There's also an all-in-one app for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), which oversees all police forces across the Emirates.

Download the MoI app and you'll find your records instantly synced (from your Emirates ID to your vehicle licence), regardless of the emirate you live in.

Like other police apps, it also allows you to report accidents and pay fines, and even renew your vehicle registration. It categorises its services into four: traffic, police, civil defence, and general.

Apps for each emirate

Each of the seven emirates has create a one-stop-shop for government services — covering things like utility bill payments, vehicle registration renewals, visa renewals, and those related to setting up a business.

Here are the government apps for each emirate:

Abu Dhabi: TAMM

Dubai: DubaiNow

Sharjah: Digital Sharjah

Ajman: AjmanOne

Umm Al Quwain: SmartUAQ

Ras Al Khaimah: mRak (only on App Store)

Fujairah: Digital Fujairah (only on App Store)

