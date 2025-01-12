Stuck in a rental agreement? How to terminate your lease in Fujairah

If you're considering early rental agreement cancellation in Fujairah—whether it’s because of a job change, relocation, or any other reason—it's important to understand the process and requirements involved.

While it’s certainly possible to end your lease before the term is up, it all depends on the terms and conditions outlined in your tenancy agreement.

In most cases, you'll need to give at least 90 days' notice before cancelling. That means you’ll have to notify your landlord in writing, making sure you stick to the notice period specified in your contract.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps, fees, and requirements on how you can handle your lease cancellation, making the process as smooth and hassle-free as possible.

Requirements

Here are the documents and conditions you'll need to meet in order to process your early lease cancellation in Fujairah:

Original lease agreement signed by both parties (you and your landlord).

Emirates ID and passport

Cancellation request letter – A formal letter requesting the cancellation of the lease, signed by both parties. This letter serves as a mutual agreement to terminate the contract.

Proof of payment – Receipts for rent payments or any outstanding dues.

Minimum contract duration — A minimum of three months must have passed since the contract was notarised.

Supporting documents, such as an alternative contract or evidence of licence cancellation (for industrial lands, shops or worker housing).

Fees

You will be required to pay a standard cancellation fee of Dh55. However, depending on your specific situation, you may be asked to pay additional fees.

How to apply:

Go to Fujairah Municipality website

Log in using your UAE Pass

Click 'Rentals'