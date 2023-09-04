Sheikh Hamdan visits employee who helped wheelchair-bound elderly woman

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 5:49 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 11:02 PM

Remember Jamal Abdul Rahman, whom Dubai's Crown Prince previously lauded on social media for serving an elderly woman in a wheelchair with utmost dedication and humility? Now, in a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, the Dubai Royal visited the model employee.

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited the Community Development Authority (CDA) employee at his workplace to thank him for his service. He posted a photo of him standing with Jamal with his arm around the man on his Instagram account.

Last month, Jamal's video serving an elderly woman in a wheelchair with utmost sincerity went viral. The footage showed him kneeling next to the woman, placing a hand on the handle of her wheelchair and gently asking her questions so he could help her. The woman, whose face is not visible, can be seen gesturing and explaining her issues as Jamal patiently tries to understand and solve her issue.

The Crown Prince shared the clip on social media, praising Jamal’s actions, which reflected the country’s “societal values ​​and culture” that urges people to respect the elderly, help youngsters and show humility to people.

“We are a government and an authority to serve people and not an authority over them as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum taught us,” he tweeted. “I thank the Community Development Authority led by Sister Hessa Bu Hamid for their keenness to serve Dubai society and its citizens, old and young, and their efforts and presence in the field. In Dubai, the citizen will remain first, second, and third. Caring for people, preserving their dignity, and achieving their happiness will remain the highest thing we strive for.”

