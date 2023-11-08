Sharjah-based Indian expat wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, COO, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security conducted the draw for Millennium Millionaire Series 439. — Supplied photo

An shipping manager has been added to the ever-growing list of Indian winners of $1 million when the draw for the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion was held on Wednesday at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Anil Gianchandani, a 60-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 439, with ticket number 3497, which he purchased online on October 27.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for two years now, Gianchandani is a father of two and works as a manager for a shipping company in Sharjah.

“I’m thankful to Dubai Duty Free, you have made my day! I can’t wait to break this news to my family,” he said.

Gianchandani, who hails from New Delhi, is the 219th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of the tickets.

'This is really a surprise'

Wednesday's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, COO, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a luxury motorbike. Joining in the draw is Lynne Merry, Manager – Display Department.

The Dubai Duty Free officials conducted the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw for a luxury motorbike. — Supplied photo

Roland Arceo, a 46-year-old Filipino national based in Sharjah won a BMW S 1000 R (M Package) motorbike, with ticket number 0389 in the Finest Surprise Series 555, which he purchased on 11th October at the Dubai Duty Free public shop.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 18 years now, Arceo has worked for Dubai Duty Free for 19 years.

Arceo, who was the photographer at the draw, was surprised when his name was called.

“I cannot believe it; this is really a surprise. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free,” he commented when asked for his initial reaction.

