Reporting domestic violence in UAE: Essential contacts and knowing your rights

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 6:00 AM

In the quest to build a society that cherishes the well-being of every individual, the UAE stands at the forefront, acknowledging the need to address and combat the issue of domestic violence.

In 2019, the UAE launched the Family Protection Policy, which seeks to strengthen social ties in families and communities. The Policy caters to protect women, children, elderly and people of determination from abuse and exploitation by other family members.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Domestic violence as defined in Article (3) [of of Federal Law Decree N (10) of 2019] where this decree came as protection and deterrence to all practices harmful to the family from any family member against one another of and afflicting physical, mental, sexual or material damage.

Further Federal Decree Law no. 10/2019, under Article 5 lists out the actions that shall be deem as domestic violence, such as:

Physical abuse

Psychological/mental abuse

Sexual abuse

Material / financial abuse

Domestic crimes apply to:

Husband, wife, children, grand children

Step children

Parents of either husband or wife

Relatives via marriage, affiliation to the fourth degree.

Persons covered by the custody of an alternative family

Right to report

Victims in the UAE have the right to report incidents to police in their respective emirates, petition the court for a protective order against their assailant, avail themselves of medical and counselling services, secure legal representation, and pursue compensation for damages. It is crucial for individuals facing domestic abuse to be informed about their rights and to seek assistance when experiencing such violence.

The authorities encourage individuals to speak up against this scourge in the society. If you come to know of domestic violence somewhere, or are suffering from domestic violence, report it through one of the following channels. This article will serve as a guide to readers on how and to whom one should report domestic violence in the UAE.

The following are the numbers of Family Violence Complaints Authorities in the UAE:

Authority Emirate Phone No. E-mail Ministry of Interior Center for Child Protection Abu Dhabi / Federal 116111 childprotection@moi.gov.ae Ministry of Interior - Social Support Center Sharjah / Federal 065944254 childprotection@moi.gov.ae Ministry of Interior - Social Support Center Ajman / Federal 0508973223 childprotection@moi.gov.ae Ministry of Interior - Social Support Center Umm Al Quwain / Federal 0569962299 childprotection@moi.gov.ae Ministry of Interior - Social Support Center Ras Al Khaimah / Federal 072055155 childprotection@moi.gov.ae Ministry of Interior - Social Support Center Fujairah / Federal 0565016970 childprotection@moi.gov.ae Ministry of Community Development Dubai / Federal 800623 /0561776832 cpu@mocd.gov.ae /quality@mocd.gov.ae Ministry of Education - Child Protection Unit Dubai / Federal 80085 cpu@moe.gov.ae Emirates Foundation for School Education Dubai / Federal 80085 cpu@moe.gov.ae Community Development Department Abu Dhabi / Local 026967706/ 0542524224 hotline@ewaa.gov.ae/amer.albadi@ewaa.gov.ae Abu Dhabi Police Abu Dhabi / Local 026573699 socialsupport@adpolice.gov.ae Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care Abu Dhabi / Local 8007283 hotline@ewaa.gov.ae Family Welfare Authority Abu Dhabi - Al Ain / Local 8005354 socialsupport@adpolice.gov.ae Community Development Authority Dubai / Local 800988 cpdept@cda.gov.ae Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Care Dubai / Local 8001111 help@dfwwac.ae Al Ameen Service Dubai / Local 042097777 / 8004888 alameen@emi.ae Child and Women Protection Department - General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police Dubai / Local 042744666 cwprotaction@dubaipolice.gov.ae Social Services Department / Child and Family Protection Center Sharjah / Local 800700 info@sssd.shj.ae Protection Foundation for Women and Children Ajman/ Local 0508973223 info@himayafoundation.ae

Victim protection:

The legislator gave the Public Prosecution the authority to issue a protection order on its own or at the request of the victim to deter the violent action:

Obligation not to be exposed to the defendant Not to approach the places designated for the protection of the defendant or any other place mentioned in the protection order. Do not damage the defendant’s personal property or of any of his relatives. Enable the victim or whoever delegates to collect his personal belongings. Any further measures, Public Prosecution thinks relevant for the protection order would ensure effective protection to the defendant or to any other person likely to be harmed because of their connection.

The duration of the protection order specified by the law with a minimum of thirty days (30) and sixty days (60) maximum. The period may be extended for two similar periods of no more than 60 days, and if the period referred to has elapsed the protection order is extended by a decision of the competent court for a period not to exceed six months and each of the aggressor and the defendant may file a grievance within 7 days of its issuance before the competent court.

Penalties for violating protection order

Under the Domestic Violence Law, any person who commits domestic violence actions will be liable for penalties.

1- The penalty within this decree ranged between imprisonment for a period of three to six months and a fine between Dh1,000 to 10,000 or both penalties in case the offender violated the protection order.

The penalty is doubled in case of violation of this protection order using any kind of violence against any of the covered by the provisions of this law decree.

2- He shall be punished with a penalty of imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months and a fine of no more than Dh5,000 or one of the two penalties to whoever commits any of the domestic violence that is “Physical, psychological, sexual or material abuse”.

3- The decree also referred criminal acts to the provisions of law N (3) of 1987 relating to the penalties.

The court approves the doubling of the penalty in the event that the perpetrator repeats the act of domestic violence within one year.

ALSO READ: