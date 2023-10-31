UAE: Taxi fare slashed in this emirate

Authority revises the rates as November fuel prices are announced

by Web Desk Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 4:52 PM Last updated: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 4:53 PM

The transport authority in Ajman on Tuesday reduced taxi fares in the emirate as fuel prices drop after four months of increases.

Petrol prices for November, which were set by the UAE fuel committee, were announced on Tuesday.

In line with the change, Ajman Transport Authority revised its taxi fares to Dh1.83 per kilometre starting November 1 — marking a drop of 7 fils from Dh1.90 in October.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

From tomorrow until the end of November, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.03 a litre; Special 95 at Dh2.92; E-Plus 91 at Dh2.85; and diesel will be charged at Dh3.42 a litre.

The new rates will allow residents to save big, with some saying they can free up as much as Dh200 in their budgets.

ALSO READ: