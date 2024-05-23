Travelling with public transport in Dubai? How to use S'hail app to plan your journey

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:16 PM Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:50 PM

In 2023, around 702 million riders used the Dubai Metro to get to their destination – signifying the increasing reliance of residents on public transport.

If you are one among millions who use RTA's bus, taxi or metro service, or are planning to use it, downloading the S'hail app can help ensure a smooth journey.

The all-in-one application allows users to plan their journey – informing them of the time, cost and the methods of transportation they could use to travel in Dubai and get to their destination.

Here's how you can plan your journey in 6 simple steps:

1. After you download the app, go to the home page. Click on the box with the text 'Where are you going to?'.

2. Enter your destination in the box and select the correct option from the drop down.