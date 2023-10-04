Photo: RAKTA Facebook page

The special charm of Oman's Musandam — with its rugged mountains, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture — has long captivated UAE residents. During winter, it's easily one of the most popular destinations for those raring for a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

This year, travel is made easy with a new bus route from Ras Al Khaimah. Operated by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), the public transport service to the Governorate of Musandam in Oman will start on October 6.

Before embarking on this cross-border trip, however, UAE residents and tourists must take note of visa requirements and other travel essentials.

Requirements

A call centre representative at the RAKTA clarified the requirements for UAE residents who are going for the Ras Al Khaimah-Musandam bus service:

Passport (with at least six months of validity)

Emirates ID (with at least six months of validity)

“For entry into Oman, UAE residents can get a visa at the Oman border,” the representative said.

For UAE tourists with a single-entry visit visa:

An Oman visit visa must be obtained before the journey

To return to the UAE, a visa application must be submitted while in Oman and must be obtained before starting the return journey

For tourists with multiple-entry visit visas:

An Oman visa before departure is required.

Re-entry can be facilitated with a multiple-entry visa. However, their passport should be valid for six months to enter Oman.

Fees, visa costs

At the UAE border, residents leaving the country must pay the exit fee of Dh36. An Oman visa may be obtained at the Oman border by paying Dh50.

UAE tourists on single or multiple-entry visas should also pay the exit fee.

Bus fare, operations

The service runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8am and 6pm with a travel time of approximately 3 hours. The one-way journey is priced at Dh50.

Total journey cost

Bus passengers will pay a total of Dh136 until the last stop in Musandam. The return journey for residents will cost only the bus fare.

How to book tickets

Residents and tourists can book their seats in a number of ways:

Through the official website of RAKTA

RAKBUS application

At the bus station

On board the bus

Route

From the UAE, the service starts at the main bus station (Al Dhait South) in Ras Al Khaimah, making two stops in the emirate — at Al Rams and Shaam area.

In Musandam, the service will start and end at Wilayat of Khasab, with stops at Tibaat, Wilayat of Bukha, Harf, and Qada area.

Travelling to RAK from other emirates

One may take a bus to Ras Al Khaimah from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, and Al Ain through RAKTA's intercity lines. The tickets can be booked on board, RAKTA website and mobile apps, or at the bus stations in various emirates.

