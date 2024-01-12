Dubai: Lost your Nol card in metro? Here's how to report it, get your money back

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Finding out you have lost your Nol card right before heading out to work can be a bothersome revelation. What's worse is if there was a significant amount of money in the previous card.

For those who find themselves in this situation, RTA has created a simple pathway to reporting the lost Nol card, blocking it and even getting the money back.

Whether you have a registered card or a personal card, here are the steps to follow in case your card gets lost or stolen.

Registered Nol card

Registered Nol card users have the benefit of having their regular silver or gold Nol card linked with their mobile number. This makes it easier for RTA to refund the previous card's balance or transfer it to a new Nol card.

Those who might have lost the card on the metro can immediately visit their nearest metro station's ticket office to inform of the incident and proceed with blocking the card and submitting a refund request.

Here are the steps to follow in other cases:

Apply for refund through any RTA verified channel (nol Pay, RTA website, smart service machines, ticket office machines, self-service machines)

Provide Nol tag ID, mobile number, pin code of Nol card to be refunded to

Select refund method - cash or Nol balance

Card blocking request created after above confirmation

The refund is approved after four days from the submission date.

Customers can collect their balance in cash at any metro station listed on the refund SMS approval, or through smart teller machines located at any customer happiness centre.

Those looking for Nol balance transfer can activate the transferred amount to the new card by inserting the card or tapping it on any online device (nol pay application, parking machines, solar machines or metro gates).

Personal Nol card

The Personal Nol card or what one would refer to as the 'blue' card in layman's term is offered to give concession fares and is applicable for certain groups of people. In case of losing this card, here is what one can do:

Apply for replacement of card through RTA website

Enter Nol tag ID and mobile number

Select reason for refund and enter pin code

Select refund method - cash or Nol balance transfer

Card blocking request is created after blocking

The refund is approved after four days from the submission date.

Customers can collect their balance in cash at any metro station listed on refund SMS approval, or through the smart teller machines located at any customer happiness centre.

Those looking for Nol balance transfer can activate the transferred amount to the new card by inserting the card or tapping it on any online device (nol pay application, parking machines, solar machines or metro gates).

Which cards are not eligible for refund?

Anonymous Nol cards that are not registered with a commuter's mobile number are not eligible for cash refund or Nol balance transfer.

Red tickets that are used temporarily are also not eligible for cash refund or Nol balance transfer in case of theft or loss.

Important things to note

Those with registered or personal Nol cards have to collect their refund within 30 days from the refund approval date.

Nol balance transfer is valid for activation within 180 days from the date of approval.

The customer bears the fees of issuing a replacement card in case of a lost card.

A Nol card is blocked within 48 hours from reporting it as stolen/lost. During this time, RTA is not responsible for any financial loss incurred.

Customers who have got their Nol cards from banks, should raise the refund request directly to the issuing bank.

