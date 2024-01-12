Dubai: Lost your Nol card in metro? Here's how to report it, get your money back

The park has more than 100,000 animals and 75 interactive experiences and rides
Finding out you have lost your Nol card right before heading out to work can be a bothersome revelation. What's worse is if there was a significant amount of money in the previous card.
For those who find themselves in this situation, RTA has created a simple pathway to reporting the lost Nol card, blocking it and even getting the money back.
Whether you have a registered card or a personal card, here are the steps to follow in case your card gets lost or stolen.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Registered Nol card users have the benefit of having their regular silver or gold Nol card linked with their mobile number. This makes it easier for RTA to refund the previous card's balance or transfer it to a new Nol card.
Those who might have lost the card on the metro can immediately visit their nearest metro station's ticket office to inform of the incident and proceed with blocking the card and submitting a refund request.
Here are the steps to follow in other cases:
The refund is approved after four days from the submission date.
The Personal Nol card or what one would refer to as the 'blue' card in layman's term is offered to give concession fares and is applicable for certain groups of people. In case of losing this card, here is what one can do:
The refund is approved after four days from the submission date.
Anonymous Nol cards that are not registered with a commuter's mobile number are not eligible for cash refund or Nol balance transfer.
Red tickets that are used temporarily are also not eligible for cash refund or Nol balance transfer in case of theft or loss.
ALSO READ:
The park has more than 100,000 animals and 75 interactive experiences and rides
This checklist serves as a guiding compass for those looking to relocate and helps them remain organised, ensuring the process is completed without hurdles
Apart from keeping your savings safe and secure, an account allows you to conduct several important transactions
If you are planning to visit the deck to take in the gorgeous view, then here is a comprehensive guide to visiting 'At The Top'
Here's a step-by-step guide to booking an appointment ahead of your next European trip
Tired of getting spammed via SMS and over the phone? It takes only a few taps to put an end to all of it
Failure to update the card within 30 days from date of expiry can result in late fees that can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000
The government recently released an updated list of 103 approved and licensed domestic workers' offices nationwide