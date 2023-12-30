Dubai: Intercity bus routes to change for New Year long weekend

The monster fog that engulfed the country Thursday is likely to clear out over the weekend
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced a change in the routes of the intercity buses for the New Year long weekend.
Monday, January 1, will be a public holiday, which was earlier announced by the UAE government.
To accommodate for the increased traffic on the long weekend from Friday, December 29 till Monday, January 1, 2024, the RTA has announced the following changes:
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Several services will be temporarily suspended this New Year’s Eve, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Saturday.
A total of 25 routes will be suspended from Sunday, December 31, beginning at 3.30pm until 6am the following day, January 1.
ALSO READ:
The monster fog that engulfed the country Thursday is likely to clear out over the weekend
January 1 is a public holiday and falls on Monday
Residents, visitors can watch fireworks across 32 locations
The call for ceasefire and scaling up of humanitarian aid has resonated louder among the residents
As many as 230 public buses will also be available to commuters free of charge, RTA official says
Top spots across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah where you can ring in the new year
More than 10,000 police officers and volunteers will be stationed across the emirate, particularly at 32 locations where celebrations will be held
Here's a guide to the park's fireworks schedule, special timings for December 31