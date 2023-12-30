Dubai: Intercity bus routes to change for New Year long weekend

Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 4:09 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 4:11 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced a change in the routes of the intercity buses for the New Year long weekend.

Monday, January 1, will be a public holiday, which was earlier announced by the UAE government.

To accommodate for the increased traffic on the long weekend from Friday, December 29 till Monday, January 1, 2024, the RTA has announced the following changes:

Route E100 will be transferred from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Ibn Battuta Bus Station towards Abu Dhabi

Route E102 will depart from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Al-Mussafah Shabia Station

Several services will be temporarily suspended this New Year’s Eve, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Saturday.

A total of 25 routes will be suspended from Sunday, December 31, beginning at 3.30pm until 6am the following day, January 1.

